What channel is Duke vs James Madison basketball on today? Time, TV for March Madness

Duke basketball and James Madison will tangle in an NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday.

The Blue Devils (25-8) will face the 12th-seeded Dukes (32-3) at 5:15 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Duke, the No. 4 seed in the South Region, defeated Vermont on Friday in its NCAA Tournament opener to snap a two-game losing skid. James Madison roared past No. 5 Wisconsin for its first trip to the Round of 32 since 1983.

What channel is Duke vs. James Madison today?

TV channel: CBS

Duke will tip off vs. James Madison on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Team Duke vs. James Madison start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Duke and James Madison will play at 5:15 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Duke vs. James Madison odds in March Madness

Spread: Duke (-7.5)

Over/under: 148.5

Moneyline: Duke (-350), James Madison (+270)

Duke vs James Madison prediction, game picks

Duke 75, James Madison 70: Duke rallies in closing minutes to advance to the program's 33rd Sweet 16.

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Monday, March 4 Duke 73, Virginia 48 Saturday, March 9 North Carolina 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 North Carolina State 74, Duke 64 Friday, March 22 Duke 64, Vermont 47 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Duke vs. James Madison (NCAA Tournament)

James Madison basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of James Madison's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Saturday, March 9 James Madison 81, Marshall 64 Sunday, March 10 James Madison 73, Texas State 68 Monday, March 11 James Madison 91, Arkansas 71 Friday, March 22 James Madison 72, Wisconsin 61 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Duke vs. James Madison (NCAA Tournament)

