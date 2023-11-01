What channel is Duke football vs Wake Forest? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday against Wake Forest.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) lost 23-0 at Louisville last week. The Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-4) have lost four of their last five games. Duke earned a close win against the Deacs last season, but Wake has won three of the last four in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday's game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. Wake Forest on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 2

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Wake Forest will be televised on ESPN. Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen will call the game from the booth, while Harry Lyles Jr. reports from the sidelines in Louisville. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 59-41-2. Duke defeated Wake Forest, 34-31, in 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke vs. Wake Forest betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Spread: Duke is a 12.5-point underdog

Moneyline: Duke (-500), Wake Forest (+375)

Over/Under: 45 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14

Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7

Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame L, 21-14

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State W, 24-3

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State L, 38-20

Oct. 28 at Louisville L, 23-0

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

