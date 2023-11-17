What channel is Duke football vs Virginia? Time, TV, schedule

The Duke Blue Devils football team heads to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on CW Network.

Coming off a double-overtime loss at UNC, the Blue Devils (6-4, 3-3 ACC) will look to beat the Cavaliers (2-8, 1-5) for the first time since 2013.

Virginia has won seven of the last eight games in the series and has a 40-34 all-time edge.

Duke snapped its losing streak in the series with a dominant victory in Mike Elko’s first season as coach. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. Virginia on TV, live stream

Start time: 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 18

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

TV: CW Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

DUKE-VIRGINIA PREDICTION: Duke football vs. Virginia: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils' final road game

ELKO TALKS TEXAS A&M: Duke football coach Mike Elko talks Texas A&M opening after Jimbo Fisher’s firing

Duke vs. Virginia will be televised on CW Network. Evan Lepler and Dave Archer will call the game from the booth, while Wes Bryant reports from the sidelines at Scott Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 40-34. Duke defeated Virginia, 38-17, in 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke vs. Virginia betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Spread: Duke is a 3.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Duke (-185), Virginia (+150)

Over/Under: 46.5 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14

Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7

Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame L, 21-14

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State W, 24-3

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State L, 38-20

Oct. 28 at Louisville L, 23-0

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest W, 24-21

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC L, 47-45 (2OT)

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

Duke football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke football vs. Virginia on TV, live stream