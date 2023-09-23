What channel is Duke football vs UConn on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to face the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Hartford.

The game is set for 3:30 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The 18th-ranked Blue Devils (3-0) won 38-14 against Northwestern. The Huskies (0-3) are still looking for their first victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. UConn on TV, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23

Location: at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. UConn will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Chris Lewis and Robert Turbin will call the game from the booth, while Keiana Martin reports from the sidelines at Rentschler Field. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Huskies lead the all-time series 2-0. UConn defeated Duke, 45-14, in 2007 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke vs. UConn betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 21.

Spread: Duke is a 21.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Duke (-1600), UConn (+900)

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14

Sept. 23 at UConn (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

Duke football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke football vs. UConn on TV, live stream