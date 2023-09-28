What channel is Duke football vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in Durham.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be televised on ABC. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) won 41-7 at UConn. The Fighting Irish (4-1) are coming off a last-second loss to No. 6 Ohio State.

ESPN’s College GameDay football crew will be on the site at Duke for the first time in program history.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. Notre Dame on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30

Location: at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Notre Dame will be televised on ABC. Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, while Holly Rowe reports from the sidelines at Brooks Field. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 5-2. Notre Dame defeated Duke, 27-13, in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Duke vs. Notre Dame betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Spread: Duke is a 5.5-point underdog

Moneyline: Duke (+170), Notre Dame (-210)

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14

Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7

Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

