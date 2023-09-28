What channel is Duke football vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils
The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in Durham.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be televised on ABC. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) won 41-7 at UConn. The Fighting Irish (4-1) are coming off a last-second loss to No. 6 Ohio State.
ESPN’s College GameDay football crew will be on the site at Duke for the first time in program history.
How to watch Duke football vs. Notre Dame on TV, live stream
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30
Location: at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham
TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Notre Dame will be televised on ABC. Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, while Holly Rowe reports from the sidelines at Brooks Field. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Series history: The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 5-2. Notre Dame defeated Duke, 27-13, in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Duke vs. Notre Dame betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Spread: Duke is a 5.5-point underdog
Moneyline: Duke (+170), Notre Dame (-210)
Over/Under: 52.5 points
Duke football schedule
Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7
Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7
Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14
Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7
Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Oct. 7 OPEN
Oct. 14 vs. NC State
Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State
Oct. 28 at Louisville
Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC
Nov. 18 at Virginia
Nov. 25 Pitt
