What channel is Duke football vs Northwestern on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in Durham.

The game is set for 3:30 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. The 21st-ranked Blue Devils (2-0) won 28-7 against Clemson before a 42-7 victory against Lafayette.

Northwestern (1-1) started its season with a 24-7 loss to Rutgers before a 38-7 victory against UTEP. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. Northwestern on TV, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Northwestern will be televised on ACC Network. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich will call the game from the booth, while Sheree Burruss reports from the sidelines at Wallace Wade Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 12-10. Duke defeated Northwestern, 31-23, last season in Evanston, Illinois.

Duke vs. Northwestern betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Spread: Duke is a 18.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Duke (-1000), Northwestern (+650)

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Sept. 23 at UConn (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

