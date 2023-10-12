What channel is Duke football vs NC State? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to host the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday in Durham.

The game is set for 8 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC) were off last week. The Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1) is coming off a 48-41 win against Marshall in Raleigh.

It’ll be the 84th meeting between Duke and NC State, but the teams have played just four times in the last 20 years. The Wolfpack has won eight of the last 10 games in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. NC State on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 14

Location: at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. NC State will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth, while Taylor Tannebaum reports from the sidelines at Brooks Field. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 41-37-5. NC State defeated Duke, 31-20, in 2020 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Duke vs. NC State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 12.

Spread: Duke is a 3.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Duke (-175), NC State (+145)

Over/Under: 45 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14

Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7

Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame L, 21-14

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

NC State football schedule

Aug. 31 at UConn W, 24-14

Sept. 9 vs. Notre Dame L, 45-24

Sept. 16 vs. VMI W, 45-7

Sept. 22 at Virginia W, 24-21

Sept. 29 vs. Louisville L, 13-10

Oct. 7 vs. Marshall W, 48-41

Oct. 14 at Duke (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 vs. Clemson

Nov. 4 vs. Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 vs. UNC

Duke football news

Inside look at some of the top games in the Duke-NC State football rivalry

Can Duke football challenge for the ACC championship? Yes, here's why

NC State football news

Remember what NC State quarterback Philip Rivers did against Duke in a historic season?

NC State football's Payton Wilson, Dave Doeren discuss their thoughts on Wolfpack fans booing

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke football vs. NC State on TV, live stream