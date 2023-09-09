What channel is Duke football vs Lafayette on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to host FCS opponent Lafayette on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

The 21st-ranked Blue Devils (1-0) are scheduled to kick off against the Leopards (1-0) at 6 p.m. in a game that will be streaming on ACC Network Extra and ESPN Plus.

Duke is coming off a 28-7 win against Clemson and Lafayette earned a 19-14 victory against Sacred Heart in Week 1. The Blue Devils will return to Power Five play in Week 3 against Northwestern in Durham.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

PREDICTION: Duke football vs. Lafayette: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils after Clemson win

ACC CONTENDER?: Why Duke football is a genuine ACC contender after beating Clemson

HOW DUKE STUNNED CLEMSON: Duke football stuns Clemson, students storm field as Blue Devils knock off top-10 foe

How to watch Duke football vs. Lafayette on TV, live stream

Start time: 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham

TV: This game is not on TV.

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, ACC Network Extra (here's how you can stream the game live)

Series history: This is the first meeting between Duke and Lafayette

Duke-Lafayette betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 7

There are no odds available for Duke vs. Lafayette.

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson, 28-7 W

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette (6 p.m., ESPN Plus, ACC Network)

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Sept. 23 at UConn (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke football vs. Lafayette on TV, live stream