What channel is Duke football vs Florida State? Time, TV schedule for ACC showdown
The Duke Blue Devils football team heads to Florida State on Saturday for its fourth primetime matchup of the season.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Doak S. Campbell Stadium and will be televised on ABC. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) won 24-3 against NC State last week. The fourth-ranked Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) won 41-3 against Syracuse to remain undefeated.
It’ll be the 22nd meeting between Duke and Florida State. The Seminoles are 21-0 against the Blue Devils.
How to watch Duke football vs. Florida State on TV, live stream
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21
Location: at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee
TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Florida State will be televised on ABC. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, while Holly Rowe reports from the sidelines at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Series history: The Seminoles lead the all-time series 21-0. Florida State defeated Duke, 56-35, in 2020 at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Duke vs. Florida State betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Spread: Duke is a 13.5-point underdog
Moneyline: Duke (+425), Florida State (-600)
Over/Under: 49 points
Duke football schedule
Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7
Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7
Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14
Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7
Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame L, 21-14
Oct. 7 OPEN
Oct. 14 vs. NC State W, 24-3
Oct. 21 at No. 4 Florida State (7:30, ABC)
Oct. 28 at Louisville
Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC
Nov. 18 at Virginia
Nov. 25 Pitt
