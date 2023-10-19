What channel is Duke football vs Florida State? Time, TV schedule for ACC showdown

The Duke Blue Devils football team heads to Florida State on Saturday for its fourth primetime matchup of the season.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Doak S. Campbell Stadium and will be televised on ABC. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) won 24-3 against NC State last week. The fourth-ranked Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) won 41-3 against Syracuse to remain undefeated.

It’ll be the 22nd meeting between Duke and Florida State. The Seminoles are 21-0 against the Blue Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke football vs. Florida State on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21

Location: at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Florida State will be televised on ABC. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, while Holly Rowe reports from the sidelines at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Seminoles lead the all-time series 21-0. Florida State defeated Duke, 56-35, in 2020 at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Duke vs. Florida State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Spread: Duke is a 13.5-point underdog

Moneyline: Duke (+425), Florida State (-600)

Over/Under: 49 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson W, 28-7

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette W, 42-7

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern W, 38-14

Sept. 23 at UConn W, 41-7

Sept. 30 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame L, 21-14

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State W, 24-3

Oct. 21 at No. 4 Florida State (7:30, ABC)

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

Duke football news

Meet Henry Belin IV, Duke's starting quarterback against NC State

Why Duke is an ACC contender under head coach Mike Elko

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke football vs. Florida State on TV, live stream