What channel is Duke football vs Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils football team is scheduled to open the 2023 college football season against the Clemson Tigers on Monday in Durham.

The Blue Devils and ninth-ranked Tigers will play at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) inside Wallace Wade Stadium. Following a nine-win season, Duke has a chance to build momentum against the reigning ACC champions.

The Blue Devils return starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Riley Leonard and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter. Duke was 9-4, including 5-3 in the ACC last season. The Tigers were 11-3, including 8-0 in the league.

Clemson has a 37-16-1 advantage in the series. Here's how you can watch Monday's game.

How to watch Duke football vs. Clemson on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham

TV: ESPN. ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV.

Online/Streaming: ESPN, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Series history: The Tigers lead the all-time series 37-16-1. Clemson defeated Duke, 35-6, in 2018 at Memorial Stadium.

Duke vs. Clemson betting odds, spread, over/under

Spread: Clemson is a 13-point favorite, according to BetMGM

Moneyline: Clemson (-450)

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. No. 9 Clemson (8 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 9 vs. Lafayette (6 p.m., ESPN Plus, ACC Network)

Sept. 16 vs. Northwestern (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Sept. 23 at UConn (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 vs. NC State

Oct. 21 at No. 8 Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 11 at No. 21 UNC

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt

Duke football news

