What channel is Duke basketball vs. Virginia on? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team starts March with a home game against the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend.

The 10th-ranked Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC) and the Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6) play Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke has won 54 of its 64 games against Virginia in Durham, but the ‘Hoos won the last meeting at Cameron in 2022. The Blue Devils beat Virginia in the championship game of the 2023 ACC Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday, including time, TV and streaming info, betting odds and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Virginia on TV, live stream

Start time: 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

DUKE-UVA PREDICTION: Duke basketball vs. Virginia: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

DUKE INJURY UPDATE: Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer provides injury update on Caleb Foster

DUKE'S 2024-25 ACC SCHEDULE: Here are Duke, UNC, NC State ACC basketball schedules for the 2024-25 season

Duke vs. Virginia will be televised on ESPN, with Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin on the call. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball score vs. Virginia

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Virginia.

Duke vs. Virginia betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated when they become available

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67

Feb. 3 at UNC L 93-84

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame W, 71-53

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College W, 80-65

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest W, 77-69

Feb. 17 at Florida State W, 76-67

Feb. 21 at Miami W, 84-55

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest (2 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball vs. Virginia on TV, live stream