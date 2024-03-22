What channel is Duke basketball vs Vermont on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness

Game time is here for Vermont basketball and Duke.

The 13-seeded Catamounts (28-6) take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (24-8) tonight in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The South Region contest is set for a 7:10 tip-off on CBS.

This is Vermont's 10th March Madness appearance; the 46th for the Blue Devils, who have been to the Final Four 17 times in their program's history.

Here's how to watch Vermont vs. Duke:

What channel is Vermont vs Duke today?

TV channel: CBS

Vermont vs Duke start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:10 ET

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Vermont vs Duke odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Duke -11.5

Over/under: 132

Moneyline: Vermont (+575), Duke (-900)

Vermont vs Duke prediction, game picks

Vermont 65, Duke 64: The Catamounts pull off the first-round upset because of defense and 3-point shooting.

Vermont basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Vermont's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Saturday, March 2 Vermont 74, UMass Lowell 62 Tuesday, March 5 Vermont 68, New Hampshire 64 Saturday, March 9 Vermont 75, Albany 72 Tuesday, March 12 Vermont 66, New Hampshire 59 Saturday, March 16 Vermont 66, UMass Lowell 61 Friday, March 22 Vermont vs. Duke (NCAA Tournament)

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Saturday, Feb. 24 Wake Forest 83, Duke 79 Wednesday, Feb. 28 Duke 84, Louisville 59 Monday, March 4 Duke 73, Virginia 48 Saturday, March 9 North Carolina 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 North Carolina State 74, Duke 64 Friday, March 22 Duke vs. Vermont (NCAA Tournament)

