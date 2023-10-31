What channel is Duke basketball vs UNC Pembroke on today? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will play an exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network. Coming off a 27-win season and ACC Tournament championship, the Blue Devils return four of five starters in Jon Scheyer’s second season as head coach.

Kyle Filipowski, the preseason favorite to win ACC Player of the Year, is among the top returners for Duke. The second-ranked Blue Devils open the regular season Nov. 6 against Dartmouth in Durham.

UNCP, a Division II program, is 53-8 over the last two seasons under head coach Drew Richards, with back-to-back championships in the Conference Carolinas and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Braves played at No. 7 Houston on Oct. 28, losing 86-47 in an exhibition game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s exhibition game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. UNC Pembroke on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 1

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: Streaming only on ACC Network Extra

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) is a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Duke vs. UNCP is the Blue Devils’ only game scheduled to be on ACC Network Extra.

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

