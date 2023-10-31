What channel is Duke basketball vs UNC Pembroke on today? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will play an exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only platform that is available if you have ACC Network. Coming off a 27-win season and ACC Tournament championship, the Blue Devils return four of five starters in Jon Scheyer’s second season as head coach.
Kyle Filipowski, the preseason favorite to win ACC Player of the Year, is among the top returners for Duke. The second-ranked Blue Devils open the regular season Nov. 6 against Dartmouth in Durham.
UNCP, a Division II program, is 53-8 over the last two seasons under head coach Drew Richards, with back-to-back championships in the Conference Carolinas and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Braves played at No. 7 Houston on Oct. 28, losing 86-47 in an exhibition game.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s exhibition game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. UNC Pembroke on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 1
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham
TV: Streaming only on ACC Network Extra
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) is a streaming-only channel exclusive to ESPN.com and ESPN apps. It requires a cable subscription or live TV streaming option. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Duke vs. UNCP is the Blue Devils’ only game scheduled to be on ACC Network Extra.
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.
Dec. 30: vs. Queens
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Duke basketball news
