What channel is Duke basketball vs. Pittsburgh on? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will continue its road swing against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night.

The 11th-ranked Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) and Panthers (10-5, 1-3) will tip off at 9 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center in a game that will be televised on ESPN.

Coming off its first road win of the season, Duke will look to win a fourth game in a row against Pitt. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers by 27 last season at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Pittsburgh on TV, live stream

Start time: 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke at Notre Dame will be televised on ESPN. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim will be on the call from the Petersen Events Center. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball vs. Pittsburgh score

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Pittsburgh.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: Duke is a 4.5-point favorite.

Moneyline: Duke (-200), Pitt (+165)

Over/Under: 146.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt (9 p.m., ESPN)

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

