What channel is Duke basketball vs. NC State on? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team faces the NC State Wolfpack in its final ACC road game.

The Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) and the Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9) play Monday (7 p.m., ESPN) at PNC Arena.

NC State has won six of the last nine games against Duke in Raleigh, including five double-digit victories. The Wolfpack won 84-60 last season at PNC Arena, improving to 3-1 under head coach Kevin Keatts against the Blue Devils in Raleigh.

DJ Burns, DJ Horne and Casey Morsell will be playing their final home game for the Wolfpack.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday, including time, TV and streaming info, betting odds and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. NC State on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 4

Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. NC State will be televised on ESPN, with Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray on the call. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes will have the radio call on the Wolfpack Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What's the Duke basketball score vs. NC State?

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. NC State.

Duke vs. NC State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated when they become available

Spread: Duke is 6.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 149.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67

Feb. 3 at UNC L 93-84

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame W, 71-53

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College W, 80-65

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest W, 77-69

Feb. 17 at Florida State W, 76-67

Feb. 21 at Miami W, 84-55

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest L, 83-79

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville W, 84-59

March 2 vs. Virginia W, 73-48

March 4 at NC State (7 p.m., ESPN)

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

NC State basketball schedule

Nov. 6: The Citadel W, 72-59

Nov. 10: Abilene Christian W, 84-64

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern W, 87-53

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt W, 84-78

Nov. 24: BYU L, 95-86

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss L, 72-52

Dec. 2 at Boston College W, 84-78 (OT)

Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore W, 93-61

Dec. 12: UT Martin W, 81-67

Dec. 16: Tennessee L, 79-70

Dec. 20: Saint Louis W, 82-70

Dec. 23: Detroit W, 83-66

Jan. 2 at Notre Dame W, 54-52

Jan. 6 vs. Virginia W, 76-60

Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina L, 54-47

Jan. 13 at Louisville W, 89-83

Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest W, 83-76

Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech L, 84-78

Jan. 24 at Virginia L, 59-53

Jan. 27 at Syracuse L, 77-65

Jan. 30 vs. Miami W, 74-68

Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech W, 82-76

Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh W, 67-64

Feb. 10 at Wake Forest L, 83-79

Feb. 17 at Clemson W, 78-77

Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse L, 87-83

Feb. 24 vs. Boston College W, 81-70

Feb. 27 at Florida State L, 90-83

March 2 at North Carolina L, 79-70

March 4 vs. Duke (7 p.m., ESPN)

March 9 at Pittsburgh

March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

