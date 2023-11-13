What channel is Duke basketball vs Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will hit the road for the first time to face the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday at Chicago’s United Center as part of the State Farm Champions Classic.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. Head coach Jon Scheyer’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils (1-1) will look to bounce back after a loss to then-No. 12 Arizona at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The 18th-ranked Spartans (1-1) opened their season with a stunning home loss to James Madison, which is ranked for the first time in program history. Following Duke-Michigan State, No. 1 Kansas will play No. 17 Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. to wrap up the Champions Classic.
Duke is 14-4 all-time against Michigan State, including nine wins in the last 11 games. Under former Blue Devil coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke earned an 85-76 win against the Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Michigan State on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday
Location: United Center in Chicago
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
DUKE-MICHIGAN STATE PREDICTION: Duke basketball vs. Michigan State: Scouting report, prediction for Champions Classic
FAN PREDICTIONS: Duke basketball fan survey results: Blue Devils’ MVP, NCAA championship chances and more
'REALITY CHECK': Duke basketball loses to Caleb Love, Arizona in top-15 showdown
Duke vs. Michigan State will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call at the United Center. Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke vs. Michigan State betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.
Dec. 30: vs. Queens
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball vs. Michigan State on TV, live stream