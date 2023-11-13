What channel is Duke basketball vs Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will hit the road for the first time to face the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday at Chicago’s United Center as part of the State Farm Champions Classic.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. Head coach Jon Scheyer’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils (1-1) will look to bounce back after a loss to then-No. 12 Arizona at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The 18th-ranked Spartans (1-1) opened their season with a stunning home loss to James Madison, which is ranked for the first time in program history. Following Duke-Michigan State, No. 1 Kansas will play No. 17 Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. to wrap up the Champions Classic.

Duke is 14-4 all-time against Michigan State, including nine wins in the last 11 games. Under former Blue Devil coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke earned an 85-76 win against the Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Michigan State on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Location: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Michigan State will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call at the United Center. Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke vs. Michigan State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

