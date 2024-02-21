What channel is Duke basketball vs. Miami on? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team continues its three-game ACC road trip this week against the Miami Hurricanes.

The eighth-ranked Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) and the Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9) play Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. Jared McCain put on a show in Duke's win at Florida State on Feb. 16 in the first road game of this stretch.

Duke has won 25 of 35 games against Miami, but the Canes have won back-to-back meetings at the Watsco Center. The Blue Devils lost 81-59 at Miami last season before earning an 85-78 win against the Hurricanes at the 2023 ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday, including time, TV and streaming info, betting odds and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Miami on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday

Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Miami will be televised on ESPN, with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball score vs. Miami

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Miami.

Duke vs. Miami betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated when they become available

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67

Feb. 3 at UNC L 93-84

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame W, 71-53

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College W, 80-65

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest W, 77-69

Feb. 17 at Florida State W, 76-67

Feb. 21 at Miami (7 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

