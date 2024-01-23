What channel is Duke basketball vs. Louisville on? Time, TV schedule

Following its first ACC home loss of the season, the Duke Blue Devils basketball team is back on the road to face the Louisville Cardinals.

The 12th-ranked Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) and Cardinals (6-12, 1-6) will tip off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.

Duke has won six of the last 10 meetings against Louisville, including three in a row. As was the case against Pitt, the Blue Devils could be without Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell as that duo continues to recover from knee injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Louisville on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday

Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Louisville will be televised on ACC Network. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball vs. Louisville score

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Louisville.

Duke vs. Louisville betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: Duke is a 13.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Duke (-1400), Louisville (+775)

Over/Under: 150.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville ( 7 p.m., ESPN)

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

