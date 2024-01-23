What channel is Duke basketball vs. Louisville on? Time, TV schedule
Following its first ACC home loss of the season, the Duke Blue Devils basketball team is back on the road to face the Louisville Cardinals.
The 12th-ranked Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) and Cardinals (6-12, 1-6) will tip off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ACC Network.
Duke has won six of the last 10 meetings against Louisville, including three in a row. As was the case against Pitt, the Blue Devils could be without Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell as that duo continues to recover from knee injuries.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Louisville on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday
Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Louisville will be televised on ACC Network. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke basketball vs. Louisville score
Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Louisville.
Duke vs. Louisville betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM.
Spread: Duke is a 13.5-point favorite
Moneyline: Duke (-1400), Louisville (+775)
Over/Under: 150.5 points
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62
Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70
Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59
Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76
Jan. 23 at Louisville ( 7 p.m., ESPN)
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
