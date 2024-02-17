What channel is Duke basketball vs. Florida State on? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team starts a three-game ACC road trip this weekend against the Florida State Seminoles.
The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 ACC) and the Seminoles (13-11, 7-6) play Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN) at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.
Duke has won 11 of the last 13 games in the series, but FSU has won two of the last three meetings in Tallahassee.
Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Jared McCain led the Blue Devils to an eight-point win against Wake Forest in Duke’s last game.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday, including time, TV and streaming info, betting odds and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Florida State on TV, live stream
Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday
Location: Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Florida State will be televised on ESPN, with Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke basketball score vs. Florida State
Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Florida State.
Duke vs. Florida State betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated when they become available
Spread: Duke is a 5.5-point favorite
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: 152.5 points
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62
Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70
Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59
Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76
Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67
Feb. 3 at UNC L 93-84
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame W, 71-53
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College W, 80-65
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest W, 77-69
Feb. 17 at Florida State (2 p.m., ESPN)
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
