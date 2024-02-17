What channel is Duke basketball vs. Florida State on? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team starts a three-game ACC road trip this weekend against the Florida State Seminoles.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 ACC) and the Seminoles (13-11, 7-6) play Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN) at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

Duke has won 11 of the last 13 games in the series, but FSU has won two of the last three meetings in Tallahassee.

Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Jared McCain led the Blue Devils to an eight-point win against Wake Forest in Duke’s last game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday, including time, TV and streaming info, betting odds and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Florida State on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday

Location: Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Florida State will be televised on ESPN, with Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball score vs. Florida State

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Florida State.

Duke vs. Florida State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated when they become available

Spread: Duke is a 5.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 152.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67

Feb. 3 at UNC L 93-84

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame W, 71-53

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College W, 80-65

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest W, 77-69

Feb. 17 at Florida State (2 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

