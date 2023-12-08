What channel is Duke basketball vs. Charlotte? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Charlotte 49ers.

The 22nd-ranked Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Niners (5-3) on Saturday (2:15 p.m., The CW Network) in Durham.

Following back-to-back road losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech, Duke aims to get back on track at home. The Blue Devils are 3-0 all-time against Charlotte, but they could be without sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Charlotte on TV, live stream

Start time: 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: The CW Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Charlotte will be televised on the CW Network with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski on the call at Cameron. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball vs. Charlotte score

Duke vs. Charlotte betting odds, spread, over/under

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte (2:15 p.m., CW)

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Duke basketball news

