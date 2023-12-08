What channel is Duke basketball vs. Charlotte? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Charlotte 49ers.
The 22nd-ranked Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Niners (5-3) on Saturday (2:15 p.m., The CW Network) in Durham.
Following back-to-back road losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech, Duke aims to get back on track at home. The Blue Devils are 3-0 all-time against Charlotte, but they could be without sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Charlotte on TV, live stream
Start time: 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham
TV: The CW Network
Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Charlotte will be televised on the CW Network with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski on the call at Cameron. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke basketball vs. Charlotte score
Duke vs. Charlotte betting odds, spread, over/under
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62
Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte (2:15 p.m., CW)
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.
Dec. 30: vs. Queens
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
