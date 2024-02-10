What channel is Duke basketball vs. Boston College on? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is back at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend to face the Boston College Eagles.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3 ACC) and the Eagles (13-9, 4-7) will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on ESPN.

Duke has won 28 of its 31 games against Boston College, including a 13-0 record in Durham.

Following an “old-school Duke day” on Monday, the Blue Devils responded with an 18-point win against Notre Dame.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Boston College on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 10

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

DUKE-BC PREDICTION: Duke basketball vs. Boston College: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

ACC POWER RANKINGS: Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia improving NCAA Tournament odds

'OLD-SCHOOL DUKE': Jon Scheyer employs ‘old-school Duke day' and Blue Devils respond vs. Notre Dame

Duke vs. Boston College will be televised on ESPN, with Kevin Brown and Debbie Antonelli on the call. David Shumate and John Roth will provide the radio broadcast on the Blue Devil Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball score vs. Boston College

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Boston College.

Duke vs. Boston College betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated once they become available.

Spread:

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens W, 106-69

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse W, 86-66

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame W, 67-59

Jan. 9 at Pitt W, 75-53

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech W, 84-79

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt L, 80-76

Jan. 23 at Louisville W, 83-69

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson W, 72-71

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech W, 77-67

Feb. 3 at UNC L 93-84

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame W, 71-53

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball vs. Boston College on TV, live stream