What channel is Duke basketball vs Arkansas? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (4-3) will host the seventh-ranked Blue Devils (5-1) at Bud Walton Arena for the first time in program history. Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. The teams have split four meetings, but Duke won the latest meeting in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It’ll be Duke’s first true road game of the season after finishing with a losing record on the road in head coach Jon Scheyer’s debut year as leader of the Blue Devils.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Arkansas on TV, live stream

Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday

Location: Bud Walton Arena

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Arkansas will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden on the call at Bud Walton Arena. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

