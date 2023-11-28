What channel is Duke basketball vs Arkansas? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.
The Razorbacks (4-3) will host the seventh-ranked Blue Devils (5-1) at Bud Walton Arena for the first time in program history. Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. The teams have split four meetings, but Duke won the latest meeting in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
It’ll be Duke’s first true road game of the season after finishing with a losing record on the road in head coach Jon Scheyer’s debut year as leader of the Blue Devils.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Arkansas on TV, live stream
Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday
Location: Bud Walton Arena
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
KEY STAT ON ROAD TO CHAMPIONSHIP: Here’s the stat Duke basketball has to change to win national championship
DUKE-ARKANSAS PREDICTION: Duke basketball vs. Arkansas in ACC/SEC Challenge: Scouting report, prediction
Duke vs. Arkansas will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden on the call at Bud Walton Arena. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke vs. Arkansas betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62
Nov. 29: at Arkansas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.
Dec. 30: vs. Queens
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Duke basketball news
Duke basketball has to be better in this area to win a national championship
Duke basketball vs. Arkansas: Scouting report, prediction for ACC/SEC Challenge
Is Jeremy Roach the most important player for Duke basketball?
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball vs. Arkansas on TV, live stream