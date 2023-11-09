What channel is Duke basketball vs Arizona on today? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team welcomes Caleb Love and the Arizona Wildcats to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Coach Jon Scheyer’s second-ranked Blue Devils (1-0) and 12th-ranked Wildcats (1-0) will meet in a big-time matchup that will provide one squad with an early signature win to add to its resume.
This will be Duke’s 10th game against Arizona. The Wildcats are one of three Power Five programs – joining Purdue and North Carolina – with a winning record against the Blue Devils.
Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Arizona on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
DUKE-ARIZONA PREDICTION: Duke basketball vs. Arizona: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils-Wildcats
MARK MITCHELL INJURY UPDATE: Will Mark Mitchell play vs. Arizona? What we know on Duke basketball starter
SCHEYER'S TAKE ON LOVE: Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer, Kyle Filipowski discuss Caleb Love’s return
ARIZONA TALKS LOVE'S RETURN: ‘Not worried’: Former UNC basketball player Caleb Love returns to Duke as Arizona Wildcat
Duke vs. Arizona will be televised on ESPN2 with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke vs. Arizona betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9.
Spread: Duke is a 4.5-point favorite
Moneyline: Duke (-230), Arizona (+180)
Over/Under: 153.5 points
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona (7 p.m., ESPN2)
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)
Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.
Dec. 30: vs. Queens
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Duke basketball news
Will Duke basketball starter Mark Mitchell play vs. Arizona? Here's the latest update from Jon Scheyer
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd 'not worried' about Caleb Love's return to Cameron Indoor Stadium
Here's what Jon Scheyer and Kyle Filipowski had to say about Caleb Love's return to Duke
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball vs. Arizona on TV, live stream