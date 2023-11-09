What channel is Duke basketball vs Arizona on today? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team welcomes Caleb Love and the Arizona Wildcats to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Coach Jon Scheyer’s second-ranked Blue Devils (1-0) and 12th-ranked Wildcats (1-0) will meet in a big-time matchup that will provide one squad with an early signature win to add to its resume.

This will be Duke’s 10th game against Arizona. The Wildcats are one of three Power Five programs – joining Purdue and North Carolina – with a winning record against the Blue Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Arizona on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Arizona will be televised on ESPN2 with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke vs. Arizona betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

Spread: Duke is a 4.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Duke (-230), Arizona (+180)

Over/Under: 153.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana (Blue Devil Challenge)

Nov. 29: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) -- New York, N.Y.

Dec. 30: vs. Queens

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Duke basketball news

