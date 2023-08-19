What channel is the Dolphins game on? TV, streaming info for preseason game vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins take the field Saturday for their second of three preseason games. The big question is: Will Tua Tagovailoa and the starters see much game time against the Houston Texans?

Coach Mike McDaniel said he "would probably hesitate" to send the Dolphins' starting quarterback into the regular season without a snap in the preseason. However, he hasn't said whether those snaps could come Saturday or in next week's preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McDaniel previously indicated Skylar Thompson would likely play ahead of Mike White against the Texans. Neither played well in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saturday's game with the Texans will give rookies like running back De'Von Achane and cornerback Cam Smith more of a chance to show what they can do. It will also give Jaelan Phillips and the Dolphins defense another tune-up against what's expected to be one of the weaker offenses in the NFL this season.

Where will the Miami Dolphins play the Houston Texans?

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

When will the Dolphins play the Texans in the preseason?

4 p.m. Saturday, August 19

How can I watch Dolphins vs. Texans on TV?

National feed: NFL Network (Channel 212 on DirecTV, Channel 154 on Dish).

Here's where you can watch the Dolphins feed:

WFOR (CBS 4) in Miami

WPEC (CBS 12) in West Palm Beach

WZVN (ABC 7) in Fort Myers

WFTV (ABC 9) in Orlando

How can I watch Dolphins vs. Texans on streaming?

NFL+ (out-of-market only), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Who are the Dolphins TV announcers?

Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (analyst), Mike Cugno and Johanna Torres (sideline reporters)

How can I listen to Dolphins vs. Texans on radio?

Radio: WINZ-AM 940 and WBGG-FM 105.9, SiriusXM Channel 380

Online radio: SiriusXM Channel 819, TuneIn

Who are the Dolphins radio announcers?

Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play) and Joe Rose (analyst)

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Dolphins vs. Texans preseason game: How to watch on TV, live stream