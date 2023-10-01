What channel is the Dolphins game on? Time, TV info for Bills game in Week 4

Coming off a history-making day, the Miami Dolphins look to assert themselves on top of the AFC East. To do that, Mike McDaniel and company will have to do what they couldn't in two tries last season: beat Josh Allen and the Bills at Buffalo.

The 3-0 Dolphins set the NFL world ablaze with their 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos last week. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and he wasn't even the star of the game. The running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane had four TDs apiece, leading to plenty of celebrations and heightened Super Bowl talk. Add to the good cheer: Jaylen Waddle was not listed on the injury report after spending last week in the concussion protocol.

But the 2-1 Bills, the three-time reigning division champs, are coming off a big week of their own with a 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders. And to top it off, Highmark Stadium could have its rhetorical roof blown off if safety Damar Hamlin, nine months removed from collapsing on the field in Cincinnati, returns to the field in a regular-season game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Dolphins vs. Bills start time

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Sunday, October 1

Miami and Buffalo kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 1 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

What channel is Dolphins vs. Bills today?

Dolphins vs. Bills can be seen on CBS. Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play announcer with Tony Romo serving as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

How can I listen to Dolphins vs. Bills on radio?

Jimmy Cefalo will have the play-by-play, and Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper will serve as analysts for the Dolphins' radio feed.

Dolphins schedule 2023

