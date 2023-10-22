What channel is Dolphins-Eagles tonight? How to watch Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts on 'SNF'
Not every NFL game pits arguably two of the league's best quarterbacks against each other in a high-stakes, high-profile "Sunday Night Football" game.
Especially when those players are former teammates — and especially when they're as beloved as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts are to Alabama football fans. But that's exactly the matchup NFL viewers across the nation will tune in to watch on Sunday night. That will be particularly true for the Crimson Tide contingent.
For the first time of their professional careers, the Nick Saban protégés will face off under the bright lights of the NFL stage. And the circumstances of their meeting would be worth watching, even without their inexorable link from college football: Both teams enter the game 5-1 and with legitimate Super Bowl hopes (Hurts' Eagles coming agonizingly close to winning it all in 2022).
They won't be the Bama alum on from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, either: The Eagles also have Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, DeVonta Smith, Tyler Steen and Julio Jones on their roster (though Jones is unlikely to play vs. Miami). The Dolphins, meanwhile, add Lester Cotton, Raekwon Davis, Da'Shawn Hand and Jaylen Waddle to the mix.
Here's how to tune in and watch Tagovailoa vs. Hurts in the Dolphins-Eagles "Sunday Night Football" game:
What channel is 'Sunday Night Football' on tonight?
Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock | Fubo (free trial)
Tagovailoa and Hurts' quarterback duel will air nationally on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. Streaming options include Peacock and Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Dolphins vs. Eagles start time
Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
The Dolphins and Eagles' game is scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Dolphins vs. Eagles betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18
Spread: Eagles (-2.5)
Over/under: 52
Moneyline: Eagles -145 | Dolphins +120
Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 10
Dolphins 36, Chargers 34
Sunday, Sept. 17
Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
Sunday, Sept. 24
Sunday, Oct. 1
Bills 48, Dolphins 20
Sunday, Oct. 8
Dolphins 31, Giants 16
Sunday, Oct. 15
Sunday, Oct. 22
at Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 29
vs. Patriots
Sunday, Nov. 5
at Chiefs (Frankfurt, Germany)
Sunday, Nov. 12
BYE
Sunday, Nov. 19
vs. Raiders
Friday, Nov. 24
at Jets
Sunday, Dec. 3
at Commanders
Monday, Dec. 11
vs. Titans
Sunday, Dec. 17
vs. Jets
Sunday, Dec. 24
vs. Cowboys
Sunday, Dec. 31
at Ravens
TBD
vs. Bills
Eagles 2023 NFL schedule
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 10
Thursday, Sept. 14
Eagles 34, Vikings 28
Monday, Sept. 25
Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11
Sunday, Oct. 1
Eagles 34, Commanders 31
Sunday, Oct. 8
Eagles 23, Rams 14
Sunday, Oct. 15
Jets 20, Eagles 14
Sunday, Oct. 22
vs. Dolphins
Sunday, Oct. 29
at Commanders
Sunday, Nov. 5
vs. Cowboys
Sunday, Nov. 12
BYE
Monday, Nov. 20
at Chiefs
Sundya, Nov. 26
vs. Bills
Sunday, Dec. 3
vs. 49ers
Sunday, Dec. 10
at Cowboys
Sunday, Dec. 17
at Seahawks
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Jets
Sunday, Dec. 31
vs. Cardinals
TBD
at Giants
