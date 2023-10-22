What channel is Dolphins-Eagles tonight? How to watch Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts on 'SNF'

Not every NFL game pits arguably two of the league's best quarterbacks against each other in a high-stakes, high-profile "Sunday Night Football" game.

Especially when those players are former teammates — and especially when they're as beloved as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts are to Alabama football fans. But that's exactly the matchup NFL viewers across the nation will tune in to watch on Sunday night. That will be particularly true for the Crimson Tide contingent.

For the first time of their professional careers, the Nick Saban protégés will face off under the bright lights of the NFL stage. And the circumstances of their meeting would be worth watching, even without their inexorable link from college football: Both teams enter the game 5-1 and with legitimate Super Bowl hopes (Hurts' Eagles coming agonizingly close to winning it all in 2022).

They won't be the Bama alum on from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, either: The Eagles also have Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, DeVonta Smith, Tyler Steen and Julio Jones on their roster (though Jones is unlikely to play vs. Miami). The Dolphins, meanwhile, add Lester Cotton, Raekwon Davis, Da'Shawn Hand and Jaylen Waddle to the mix.

Here's how to tune in and watch Tagovailoa vs. Hurts in the Dolphins-Eagles "Sunday Night Football" game:

What channel is 'Sunday Night Football' on tonight?

Tagovailoa and Hurts' quarterback duel will air nationally on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. Streaming options include Peacock and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Dolphins vs. Eagles start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

The Dolphins and Eagles' game is scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Dolphins vs. Eagles betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18

Spread: Eagles (-2.5)

Over/under: 52

Moneyline: Eagles -145 | Dolphins +120

Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 10 Dolphins 36, Chargers 34 Sunday, Sept. 17 Dolphins 24, Patriots 17 Sunday, Sept. 24 Dolphins 70, Broncos 20 Sunday, Oct. 1 Bills 48, Dolphins 20 Sunday, Oct. 8 Dolphins 31, Giants 16 Sunday, Oct. 15 Dolphins 42, Panthers 21 Sunday, Oct. 22 at Eagles Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Patriots Sunday, Nov. 5 at Chiefs (Frankfurt, Germany) Sunday, Nov. 12 BYE Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Raiders Friday, Nov. 24 at Jets Sunday, Dec. 3 at Commanders Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Titans Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Jets Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 31 at Ravens TBD vs. Bills

Eagles 2023 NFL schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 10 Eagles 25, Patriots 20 Thursday, Sept. 14 Eagles 34, Vikings 28 Monday, Sept. 25 Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11 Sunday, Oct. 1 Eagles 34, Commanders 31 Sunday, Oct. 8 Eagles 23, Rams 14 Sunday, Oct. 15 Jets 20, Eagles 14 Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 29 at Commanders Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 12 BYE Monday, Nov. 20 at Chiefs Sundya, Nov. 26 vs. Bills Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. 49ers Sunday, Dec. 10 at Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 17 at Seahawks Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Jets Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Cardinals TBD at Giants

