Advertisement

What channel is Dolphins-Eagles tonight? How to watch Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts on 'SNF'

Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
·3 min read

Not every NFL game pits arguably two of the league's best quarterbacks against each other in a high-stakes, high-profile "Sunday Night Football" game.

Especially when those players are former teammates — and especially when they're as beloved as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts are to Alabama football fans. But that's exactly the matchup NFL viewers across the nation will tune in to watch on Sunday night. That will be particularly true for the Crimson Tide contingent.

MORE: Watch Dolphins-Eagles on 'SNF' live with Fubo (free trial)

For the first time of their professional careers, the Nick Saban protégés will face off under the bright lights of the NFL stage. And the circumstances of their meeting would be worth watching, even without their inexorable link from college football: Both teams enter the game 5-1 and with legitimate Super Bowl hopes (Hurts' Eagles coming agonizingly close to winning it all in 2022).

They won't be the Bama alum on from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, either: The Eagles also have Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, DeVonta Smith, Tyler Steen and Julio Jones on their roster (though Jones is unlikely to play vs. Miami). The Dolphins, meanwhile, add Lester Cotton, Raekwon Davis, Da'Shawn Hand and Jaylen Waddle to the mix.

Here's how to tune in and watch Tagovailoa vs. Hurts in the Dolphins-Eagles "Sunday Night Football" game:

REQUIRED REDING: Why Nick Saban praised Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa's 'special bond' ahead of 'SNF' game

What channel is 'Sunday Night Football' on tonight?

Tagovailoa and Hurts' quarterback duel will air nationally on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. Streaming options include Peacock and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Dolphins vs. Eagles start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

  • Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

The Dolphins and Eagles' game is scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama QBs in NFL: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones headline former Crimson Tide signal-callers

Dolphins vs. Eagles betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18

  • Spread: Eagles (-2.5)

  • Over/under: 52

  • Moneyline: Eagles -145 | Dolphins +120

Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule

Date

Opponent

Sunday, Sept. 10

Dolphins 36, Chargers 34

Sunday, Sept. 17

Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Sunday, Sept. 24

Dolphins 70, Broncos 20

Sunday, Oct. 1

Bills 48, Dolphins 20

Sunday, Oct. 8

Dolphins 31, Giants 16

Sunday, Oct. 15

Dolphins 42, Panthers 21

Sunday, Oct. 22

at Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 29

vs. Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 5

at Chiefs (Frankfurt, Germany)

Sunday, Nov. 12

BYE

Sunday, Nov. 19

vs. Raiders

Friday, Nov. 24

at Jets

Sunday, Dec. 3

at Commanders

Monday, Dec. 11

vs. Titans

Sunday, Dec. 17

vs. Jets

Sunday, Dec. 24

vs. Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 31

at Ravens

TBD

vs. Bills

Eagles 2023 NFL schedule

Date

Opponent

Sunday, Sept. 10

Eagles 25, Patriots 20

Thursday, Sept. 14

Eagles 34, Vikings 28

Monday, Sept. 25

Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11

Sunday, Oct. 1

Eagles 34, Commanders 31

Sunday, Oct. 8

Eagles 23, Rams 14

Sunday, Oct. 15

Jets 20, Eagles 14

Sunday, Oct. 22

vs. Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 29

at Commanders

Sunday, Nov. 5

vs. Cowboys

Sunday, Nov. 12

BYE

Monday, Nov. 20

at Chiefs

Sundya, Nov. 26

vs. Bills

Sunday, Dec. 3

vs. 49ers

Sunday, Dec. 10

at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 17

at Seahawks

Monday, Dec. 25

vs. Jets

Sunday, Dec. 31

vs. Cardinals

TBD

at Giants

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How to watch Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts on Sunday Night Football