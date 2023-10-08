What channel is Detroit Pistons preseason game vs. Phoenix Suns today? Time, TV info

The Detroit Pistons open their four-game preseason schedule Sunday afternoon against one of the NBA heavyweights, the Phoenix Suns.

Pistons new head coach Monty Williams will get a quick at the organization he led for four seasons before being fired in May by new billionaire owner and Michigan State alum Mat Ishbia. The Suns then hired Frank Vogel as coach. Williams was lured to Detroit with a record six-year, $78 million contract.

Williams was the biggest move of the Pistons' offseason, as they sat out free agency, instead using their cap space to acquire guard Monte Morris, who was Michigan's Mr. Basketball winner in 2013 at Flint Beecher, and swingman Joe Harris.

The Suns' big change on the court was acquiring three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade that sent away Chris Paul (who was then dealt by Washington to Golden State). Beal teams with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to form a potent three-man scoring punch. The Suns also dealt away center Deandre Ayton in the three-team Damian Lillard trade, with Phoenix getting Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

The Pistons' next exhibition game is Thursday vs. Oklahoma City in the ninth NBA Canada Series in Montreal (7 p.m.).

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Suns preseason game.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8.

Time: 3 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns TV channel

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

The Pistons' broadcasters are all veterans on the mic. Expect to hear the voices of George Blaha (play-by-play) and Greg Kelser (analyst) once again on the television call. Blaha begins his 48th consecutive season, with Kelser alongside him for a 27th straight season.

Mark Champion enters his 30th season as the Pistons' radio voice, with Rick Mahorn marking his 22nd season as the color analyst.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns injury report

The Pistons will be without two forwards, including last season's leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic (21.6 ppg), who is out with a calf strain. Isaiah Livers is out through mid-November with a severe ankle sprain.

Pistons lead guard Cade Cunningham is good to go and ready to prove a point after only playing 12 games last season and having left shin surgery. He last appeared in an NBA game Nov. 9 in Boston.

