What channel is Detroit Pistons game vs. Portland Trail Blazers? Time, TV, stream

The Detroit Pistons will be looking to get back in the win column when they return home to host the new-look Portland Trail Blazers.

After losing the opening game of the season on the road against the Miami Heat, the Pistons rebounded with two straight victories, first on the road against the Charlotte Hornets and then at home against the Chicago Bulls. Through the first three games, the Pistons had not given up more than 103 points, an impressive feat in today's NBA, but that came to a halt on Monday when the Pistons could not slow down the Oklahoma City Thunder and first-team All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points.

The good news for the Pistons is this Blazers team doesn't have anyone who packs the scoring punch that SGA does, at least at this point in their career. Portland has of course been synonymous with Damian Lillard and his impossible-to-guard shooting for years now, but the multi-time All-Star was shipped to Milwaukee this offseason as the Blazer look to rebuild with a younger core.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdan leads the Blazers in scoring through four games with 19.3 points per contest, with Shaedon Sharpe, Anfree Simons (now injured) and former Piston Jerami Grant all averaging in the teens. Rookie Scoot Henderson has struggled shooting so far, albeit a small sample size, hitting just .056 of his 3-pointers.

PISTONS REBUILD: Young Detroit Pistons are different, and they're not afraid to let you know that

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-2) vs. Trail Blazers (1-3).

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WDZH-FM 98.7 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Detroit, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Pistons all season long.

LAST GAME: Cade Cunningham bested by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Pistons flunk test at Thunder, 124-112

Pistons injury report vs. Trail Blazers

The Pistons are missing a trio of key rotation pieces for multiple weeks: forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (ankle sprain) and point guard Monte Morris (quad strain). All three will be reevaluated by late November.

The Blazers will be without shooting guard Anfree Simons, who suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb and will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Killian Hayes, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

Blazers: G Scoot Henderson G Shaedon Sharpe, G Matisse Thybulle, F Jerami Grant, C Deandre Ayton

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Trail Blazers

The Pistons will be wearing their standard white home jerseys during the Hoops for Troops theme night.

