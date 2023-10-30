What channel is Detroit Pistons game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder? Time, TV, stream

The Detroit Pistons look to continue their solid start to the season Monday night against a fellow young, up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder team.

Both squads are 2-1 and playing their fourth game of the NBA season. But the Pistons have the rest advantage with a day off in traveling to OKC, while the Thunder on Sunday afternoon got whacked at home by Denver, 128-95.

The Pistons and Thunder met twice in the preseason, with Detroit winning close games each time on the backs of their backups, after OKC's starters outplayed the Pistons' starters to create halftime leads.

The Pistons have won two straight, including Saturday's 118-102 win over Chicago in their home opener, behind 25 points from Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren's 23 points and 15 rebounds and Alec Burks' 18 points off the bench.

The Thunder were one of the NBA's best stories last season, going 40-42 and nearly making the playoffs, losing in the play-in tournament's 8-9 game for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 24 points per game and seven assists. Rookie center Chet Holmgren is scoring 15.3 points on 57.1% shooting and two 3s per game (54.5%). He had seven blocks in Friday's road win at Cleveland. OKC won at Chicago, 124-104, on Wednesday in its opener.

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Thunder game tonight, including TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-1) vs. Thunder (2-1).

Date: Monday, Oct. 30.

Time: 8 p.m. ET.

Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Betting line: TBA.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WDZH-FM 98.7 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Pistons injury report vs. Thunder

The Pistons are missing a trio of key rotation pieces for multiple weeks: forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (ankle sprain) and point guard Monte Morris (quad strain). All three will be reevaluated by late November.

The Thunder are without forwards Jaylin Williams (hamstring) and Kenrich Williams (back).

Pistons vs. Thunder projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Killian Hayes, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

Thunder: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Josh Giddey, G Luguentz Dort, F Jalen Williams, C Chet Holmgren.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Thunder

The Pistons are wearing their black Statement Edition "DET" jerseys at OKC. The "DET" script is outlined in white, with blue and red stripes just below it across the chest. The stripes pay homage to the warmup tops the "Bad Boys" Pistons wore during their championship runs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The shorts feature vertical stripes in blue and red, and the Pistons' 313 logo at the belt.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list.

