What channel is Detroit Pistons game today vs. Cleveland Cavaliers? Time, TV, stream

The Detroit Pistons are in dire need of a win.

Since jumping off to a 2-1 record to start the year, the Pistons have dropped nine straight in a wide variety of different and frustrating ways.

Sometimes it's the offense, sometimes it's the defense, and sometimes it's the turnover. Okay, a lot of times it's the turnovers. But no matter what it's been, the Pistons just simply haven't been able to get in the win column, and once again find themselves at the bottom of the NBA standings after finishing with a league-worst record of 17-65.

Youth and injuries appear to be the biggest contributing factor thus far. As our' Omari Sankofa recently pointed out, the Pistons have had at least 16 turnovers in all 12 of their games so far, and those giveaways have just been too hard to overcome.

The Pistons are 0-2 in their in-season tournament games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, so Friday's game with the Cleveland Cavaliers may be their last chance to even fight for one of the spots in the knockout stage of the in-season tourney.

Pistons guard Ausar Thompson goes up for a block during the second half of the game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023.

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Cavs game, the league's inaugural in-season tournament, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "The Pistons Pulse" your go-to Detroit Pistons podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify)

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-10) vs. Cavaliers (5-6).

Date: Friday, Nov. 17.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

Betting line: Cavaliers by 9½ points (how to bet and get sign up bonuses).

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Detroit, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Pistons all season long.

READ MORE: Detroit Pistons' struggle with turnovers continue in ninth straight loss, 126-120 to Hawks

Pistons injury report vs. Cavaliers

The Pistons had five players who missed the Hawks game Tuesday: center Jalen Duren (ankle soreness), forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (ankle sprain), and guards Monte Morris (quad strain) and Joe Harris (shoulder sprain).

Livers is here getting some work in pic.twitter.com/ZMQ4QJDzgY — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 16, 2023

Duren has been in and out of the lineup since injuring his ankle and his status appears to be up in the air for Friday's contest.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers projected starting lineups

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham low-fives his teammates before the start of the game against the Hawks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023.

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Killian Hayes, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Marvin Bagley III (if Duren is out).

Cavaliers: G Dejounte Murray, G Bogdan Bogdanović, F De'Andre Hunter, F Jalen Johnson, C Clint Capela.

Pistons head coach Monty Williams hinted that he may tweak the lineups to try and get Cunningham more space to opperate, but didn't say anything was definitive.

The quote from Monty: "I have to do a better job of allowing him to play in more space. Think I gotta change up the combinations with him on the floor so the paint isn’t as crowded. I think that’s going to free him up to see a lot more clearly, if you will." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 16, 2023

Lineups subject to change.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Cavaliers

The Pistons will likely again be suited in their new City Edition jerseys, with black tops and "Detroit" written in white cursive script, black shorts with orange trim and a variation of the Bad Boys cross bones logo.

For every NBA in-season tournament game, teams have a different court to help fans and players distinguish when it's a tournament game vs. regular season.

To view the Cavs court, click here.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons vs. Cavaliers NBA In-Season Tournament: Time, TV