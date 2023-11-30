What channel is Detroit Pistons game today vs. New York Knicks? Time, TV, stream

The Detroit Pistons’ punishment for dropping a franchise-record (for a single season) 15th straight game? ANOTHER GAME. The beatings will continue until morale improves. The Pistons get to take on the Knicks, who are fresh after having Wednesday off, at Madison Square Garden as “the world’s most famous arena” plays host to a Detroit squad for the second straight night. (The Wings lost, 3-2, on Wednesday night.)

The Pistons, obviously, lost as well, and badly, as leading scorer Cade Cunningham musted just 15 points om 6-for-15 shooting, Isaiah Livers added 14 points off the bench and Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart chipped in 12 points apiece.

Cunningham’s rough night was his first in four tries in which he failed to top 25 points. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.8 points a game — that’d be cause for celebration if he wasn’t also averaging 4.4 turnovers, among the worst in the NBA. (Though he only had two on Wednesday; baby steps!)

Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, left, forward Isaiah Livers, center, and guard Cade Cunningham talks during the second half of the Pistons' 133-107 loss on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are very much a Tom Thibodeaux team, grinding down their foes to the tune of 105.1 points a game, the best in the league. Coupled with an attack that makes up for its 44.1% shooting percentage — 28th in the league entering Wednesday — with 47.2 rebounds a game … well, we’ve seen this style of hoops before in Detroit. In this manner, forward Julius Randle isn’t their best player — his 19.2 points a game is merely second on the roster — but is the engine of the roster, with 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and, well, a 39.5% shooting mark from the floor (that drops to 27.5% when he takes a 3, which he does six times a game).

Thankfully, the Pistons won’t follow up tonight’s game with another on Friday, win or lose; instead, they’ll get a day off before hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The Knicks, meanwhile, WILL have a game Friday, heading north to face the Toronto Raptors, who are also not-good, but not “lose 15 in a row” not-good.

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Knicks game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-16) vs. Knicks (10-7).

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950) (Pistons radio affiliates).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. New York Knicks

The trio of usual suspects will be out for the Pistons, who were without six players Wednesday against the L.A. Lakers: forward Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain) and guards Monte Morris (right quad strain) and Joe Harris (right shoulder sprain). Bogdanovic is nearing a return, but Morris is now out through January.

The Knicks are mostly healthy. Guard Ryan Arcidiacono suffered a right ankle sprain but is probable to face the Pistons tonight.

Pistons vs. Knicks projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

Knicks: G Jalen Brunson, G RJ Barrett, G Quentin Grimes, PF Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson.

Lineups subject to change.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Knicks

The Pistons will sport their all-blue Icon Edition uniform; the Knicks are wearing the Association Edition all-white uniform for a semi-classic look between the two Eastern Conference foes.

