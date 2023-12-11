What channel is Detroit Pistons game today vs. Indiana Pacers? Time, TV, stream

Well, here we are, with the Detroit Pistons staring down the barrel of a 20th straight loss.

They'll have the tough task of slowing down and keeping up with the NBA's top offense, spurred by MVP candidate Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers' 123.5 offensive rating is three points better than second-place Philadelphia, and 16½ points better than the 28th-ranked Pistons (107.1). The Pistons have failed to cultivate an identity on defense, ranking 24th (Pacers are 28th under remade coach Rick Carlisle).

Indiana is making the trip to Detroit all the way from Las Vegas, after concluding the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament with a championship game loss Saturday to the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe the high of the Pacers' run — beating Boston in the quarterfinals and Milwaukee in the semifinals — sets up a potential letdown vs. the Pistons, the NBA's biggest embarrassment so far this season.

The Pacers whipped the Pistons in the fourth quarter Nov. 24 en route to a 136-113 victory in Indianapolis to close out in-season tournament group play. The Pacers won the final period, 39-17, to send the Pistons to their 13th straight loss. They've since lost six more games, each more ugly than the next.

The Pistons next play Wednesday vs. Philadelphia in the first leg of a home-and-home, with Friday's rematch in Philly.

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Pacers game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-20) vs. Pacers (12-8).

Date: Monday, Dec. 11.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Indiana Pacers

The Pistons are down center Jalen Duren, out at least 2 weeks after re-injuring his left ankle at the end of Wednesday’s ugly loss to Memphis. Point guard Monte Morris (right quad strain) remains out into January. A new addition here is Marvin Bagley III (back spasms) who is doubtful, leaving the Pistons with James Wiseman as the lone true center. Isaiah Stewart has played far more power forward than center this season, but the injuries should force the Pistons to start him at the "five" and open the floor offensively.

Andrew Nembhard (right knee) and Jalen Smith (left knee) are out for Indiana, and Aaron Nesmith (right hip) is questionable.

Pistons vs. Pacers projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Killian Hayes, G Cade Cunningham, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Ausar Thompson, C Isaiah Stewart.

Pacers: G Tyrese Haliburton, G Bruce Brown Jr., G Buddy Hield, F Obi Toppin, C Myles Turner.

Lineups subject to change.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Pacers

The Pistons will sport their all-white Association Edition uniform with red and blue accents; the Pacers are in their Pacers Navy and gold Icon Edition.

