What channel is Detroit Pistons game today vs. Chicago Bulls? Time, TV, stream

Welcome to the Detroit Pistons' home opener Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, their longtime Central Division rival. Both teams are playing their third game of the season and both are on the second night of a back-to-back with travel.

The Pistons return to Little Caesars Arena after a two-game road trip to start the season, which included a 111-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Alec Burks scored 24 points off the bench, Jaden Ivey added 18, also as a reserve, and Jalen Duren pulled down 17 rebounds.

MORE: Watch Pistons-Bulls on Fubo (free trial)

The Bulls hosted Toronto on Friday night, rallying for a 104-103 victory in overtime, thanks to DeMar DeRozan's 33 points and Alex Caruso's steal and game-winning 3-pointer. That came two days after getting waxed at home 124-104 by Oklahoma City, forcing a players-only meeting. That has to be the earliest locker room panic get-together in sports history, right? Great start!

The Bulls ran it back this offseason and maintain a big-name lineup, with former All-Stars DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, along with former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams and No. 7 pick Coby White. Familiar face Andre Drummond is the backup center, averaging seven points, 3.5 rebounds in 14 minutes per game this season.

TRENDING: Monty Williams already has Detroit Pistons looking much better on defense

The Pistons will bring out all the stops on opening night, and will be introducing their new hype video/brand campaign for this season, "Always Detroit Basketball." Local rapper Dej Loaf will perform at halftime.

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Bulls game tonight, including TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups (check back for any updates throughout the day).

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls start time today

Matchup: Pistons (1-1) vs. Bulls (1-1).

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28.

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

Betting line: Bulls by 2½ points on Bet MGM (as of Saturday late afternoon).

• Box score

INSIDER: Cade Cunningham makes grand statement in return to Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 950 AM (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't subscribe to a cable package or lack Bally Sports Detroit, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Pistons all season.

Pistons injury report vs. Bulls

The Pistons are missing forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (ankle sprain) and point guard Monte Morris (quad strain). All three will be reevaluated by late November.

The Bulls are without guard Lonzo Ball for the second straight season (knee surgery).

Pistons vs. Bulls projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Killian Hayes, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

Bulls: G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F DeMar DeRozan, F Patrick Williams, C Nikola Vucevic.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list.

MUST LISTEN: Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem joined 'The Pistons Pulse' podcast this week. Listen below and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify). Watch a clip from the podcast with Tellem at the top of the page.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game vs. Chicago Bulls: Time, TV channel, stream