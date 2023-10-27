What channel is Detroit Pistons game today vs. Charlotte Hornets? Time, TV, stream

The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets meet in the second game of the season for both teams Friday night in Charlotte.

The Pistons lost in Miami on Wednesday, 103-102, despite a spirited fourth-quarter rally led by Cade Cunningham. The Pistons (0-1) came within a point of overcoming a 19-point deficit, with Cunningham scoring 30 points and recording nine assists in his first NBA action since last November. He missed three shots in the final 70 seconds, any of which would have given the Pistons the lead. Rookie Ausar Thompson had five blocks, seven rebounds and three assists in his debut, but shot 1-for-7 for four points. Jalen Duren (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Isaiah Stewart (14 points, 14 rebounds) had solid season debuts.

The Hornets (1-0) surprised the Atlanta Hawks, 116-110, in Charlotte on Wednesday. P.J. Washington had 25 points, Terry Rozier scored 24 and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and 10 assists. Brandon Miller, the Hornets' No. 2 overall pick in June, had 13 points off the bench in 25 minutes in his NBA debut (5-for-9 from the field, 3-for-7 on 3-pointers).

Here's what you need to know about the Pistons vs. Hornets game tonight, including starting lineups, injury report, TV and streaming info:

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets start time today

Date: Friday, Oct. 27.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Pistons injury report vs. Hornets

The Pistons are without forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (ankle sprain) through late November, and point guard Monte Morris (quad strain) is out through at least mid-November.

The Hornets are down forward Cody Martin (knee) and guard Bryce McGowens (ankle).

Pistons vs. Hornets projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Killian Hayes, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

Hornets: G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, PF P.J. Washington, C Mark Williams.

