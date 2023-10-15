What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers today? Time, TV schedule

If you needed to know how long NFL windows remain open, look no farther then the Detroit Lions’ last meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When the Bucs lit up the Lions, 47-7, on Dec. 26, 2020, they were led by Tom Brady, in his first season in Florida. (Brady only played a half, but still completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards and four TDs — a perfect 158.3 rating by NFL standards.) Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title just six weeks later. The Lions, meanwhile, were finishing up a disappointing 5-11 campaign that had featured the firing of embattled coach Matt Patricia a month earlier.

A few weeks later, a bit before Brady raised his seventh Lombardi Trophy, the Lions began to pry open their championship window, hiring coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. And now, less than three years later, the Lions are striving for a Super Bowl, while the Bucs are starting … former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at QB. Tampa Bay’s strength has shifted from offense to defense with the promotion of head coach Todd Bowles from defensive coordinator following Bruce Arians’ retirement. The Bucs are, technically, the reigning NFC South champs, though they claimed that title with an 8-9 record in 2022, just ahead of a three-way 7-10 logjam behind them.

DAVE BIRKETT'S PICK: Why I think the Lions win their fourth straight

The good news for the Lions: Their strength, a run defense that has allowed just 3.3 yards per carry — good for third in the NFL — faces the Bucs’ weakness, a run game that’s averaging a league-worst 3 yards per carry. The Lions are also riding a streak of three straight double-digit victories, their longest such run since 1991 (which, of course, was also the last time the franchise won a playoff game). The most recent of those wins was a 42-24 dusting of the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field last Sunday; Lions running back David Montgomery stepped up again, rushing 19 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 20 yards.

WATCH: Tune into Lions-Bucs live with FUBO (free trial)

After this late-afternoon matchup — flexed from a 1 p.m. slot by the league — the Lions will face the Ravens (who had an early start in London on Sunday) next week in Baltimore before returning home for a Monday night matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on Oct. 30. The Bucs, meanwhile, have an NFC South matchup with Atlanta next weekend, followed by a Thursday-night game in Buffalo on Oct. 26.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and livestream info, and more:

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming live: Try FUBO (free trial)

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates)

The Lions visit the Bucs on Fox, with Adam Amin calling play-by-play and Daryl Johnston providing analysis. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter. If you don't pay for any TV or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live by streaming on FUBO with a free trial.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15.

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Be sure to check back to freep.com/sports for live updates and analysis during and after the game.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds

Odds from BetMGM at kickoff:

Spread: Lions (-3)

Over/under: 42.5 points

Moneyline: Lions (-145), Bucs (+120)

Want to bet on the NFL? Find more information on legal sports gambling.

Detroit Lions schedule 2023

A look at the Lions' regular season schedule:

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers channel, time, TV info