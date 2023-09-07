What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule

The Detroit Lions' highly anticipated 2023 season will start Thursday night on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the NFL regular season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The believers are everywhere after the Lions', ahem, 9-8 season in 2022 in which they missed the playoffs. They sold out season tickets at Ford Field for the first time since it opened in 2002, are a trendy pick to capture their division for the first time in three decades, and it all starts against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Few expect the Lions to win this game — they have been about touchdown underdogs for months until the odds dropped over the past 48 hours — in one of the league's most notoriously difficult venues for visitors. Yet our Free Press columnist Jeff Seidel is a Honolulu Blue and Silver believer — and gave 13 reasons why the Lions will pull the upset Thursday.

This is also an intriguing matchup from a coaches perspective, with esteemed Lions third-year man Dan Campbell going against future Hall of Famer Andy Reid, who is notoriously exceptional when given extra time to game plan (and in this case, an entire offseason). The Chiefs have won eight consecutive Week 1 openers, with five by 10 or more points.

The teams last played in 2019, a 34-30 Chiefs last minute comeback win at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here are a few more items to know for this much-hyped opening game:

Stock up

Why is the NFL world buying up Lions stock? Well, they won eight of their final 10 games last season (I'm sure you've heard) and have since added talent in free agency, specifically on defense, and in the draft (four picks in first two rounds). But momentum does not just carry over to the next season in sports. Every team starts anew, with new players, some with a new coaching staff and, of course, all sport a 0-0 record. Campbell knows this and has been preaching the hype is irrelevant, just as the noise was when the team was 1-6 entering November last season.

The Lions are favorites by oddsmakers to win the NFC North — they last won a division title in 1993 in what was the NFC Central — and are pursuing their first postseason win since the 1991 season, which is the NFL's longest playoff winless drought.

Key players

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during the game vs. the Lions at Ford Field, Sept. 29, 2019. The Lions lost, 34-30.

The Chiefs' most dangerous skill player is All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who finished last season with 110 catches for 1,388 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 regular season games. But the 33-year-old hyperextended his knee in Tuesday's practice and Reid is uncertain of his status for this game. Mahomes, the reigning regular season and Super Bowl MVP, will look for former Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore to step up in his second year, and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Jerick McKinnon return as proven pass catchers. Meanwhile, the defense's most important player, tackle Chris Jones, remains out due to a contract dispute. Kansas City will miss his 15.5 sacks from last season.

The Lions enter in good health, yet most starters, including quarterback Jared Goff, did not see one snap during the three-game exhibition season. (The Chiefs did get Mahomes and the starters one possession.) The Lions won't have speedster Jameson Williams (suspended), but feature a plethora of talent starting with third-year slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and former Bears running back David Montgomery are complemented by a strong offensive line. The offensive play caller is the "evil mastermind" Ben Johnson, who might be an NFL head coach as soon as 2024. He helped Goff rebound for a 29 touchdown, seven interception season in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and livestream info, and more:

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs today?

The Lions visit the Chiefs with the TV broadcast on NBC. The game will be called from the booth by play-by-play man Mike Tirico, who lives in Ann Arbor, and analyst Cris Collinsworth. You can also watch the game live by streaming on FUBO with a free trial.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs start time

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Lions and Chiefs will kick off the 2023 NFL season at 8:20 p.m. under the lights in Missouri.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday afternoon:

Spread: Chiefs (-4.5)

Over/under : 52.5 points

Moneyline: Lions (+180), Chiefs (-225)

The odds have been dropping toward the Lions since Kelce's injury was announced Tuesday. It was at Chiefs (-6) previously; the point total has dropped from 54.5. Find more betting information.

Detroit Lions schedule 2023

Here's a look at the Lions' regular season schedule:

Date Opponent Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 7 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Seattle, 1 p.m. Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 28 at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m. Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Week 8: Monday, Oct. 30 vs. Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 BYE Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Green Bay, 12:30 p.m. Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m. Week 15: To Be Determined vs. Denver Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Week 17: Saturday, Dec. 30 at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Week 18: To Be Determined vs. Minnesota

And it must be said: Super Bowl LVIII (58) is set for Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in Paradise, Nevada.

