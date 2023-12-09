What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears in NFL Week 14? Time, TV schedule

The Detroit Lions escaped by their chinny-chin-chin the last time they met the Chicago Bears three weeks ago.

Now, the Bears will try to exact some revenge from their house in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Chicago was off last week, but won Nov. 27 with a 12-10 upset in Minnesota on Monday Night Football. The defense that night picked off Joshua Dobbs four times, and though Justin Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter, he rallied to quickly drive the team down the field to set up a chip-shot field goal, Cairo Santos' fourth of the game.

Fields outplayed Jared Goff and the Lions back on Nov. 19, but could not seal the deal with touchdowns. The Bears defense allowed the Lions offense to score two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, as the Lions overcame a 26-14 deficit for a 31-26 win. Fields ran for 104 yards in that game, D.J. Moore had 96 receiving yards and the Bears three times intercepted Goff.

David Montgomery returns to his former home field and, along with fellow tailback Jahmyr Gibbs, could be relied upon heavily by the Lions in what is forecasted to be a windy Sunday in the Windy City. They won't have Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.

Here's everything you need to know about this game, including time, date, TV and stream info, and more:

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears?

TV channel: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates).

The Lions visit the Bears on Fox, which has Adam Amin on play-by-play and former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth as the analyst. Kristina Pink is the sideline reporter. It's the same trio that covered the Lions' Week 11 comeback win over the Bears. If you don't pay for a cable or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live on Fubo with a free trial.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10.

Time: 1 p.m. ET.

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago.

Be sure to check out freep.com/sports for live updates and analysis during and after the game.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears betting odds

Odds from BetMGM as of Friday night:

Spread: Lions (-3½).

Over/under: 43 points.

Moneyline: Lions (-175), Bears (+145).

Detroit Lions schedule 2023

A look at the Lions' regular season schedule:

