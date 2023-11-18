What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears? Time, TV schedule

The Detroit Lions are touchdown favorites when they meet their longtime division rival Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Lions (7-2) sit atop the NFC North, with the Bears (3-7) resigned to last place, but Chicago may be trending up with the return of dynamic duel-threat quarterback Justin Fields and running back Khalil Herbert. Chicago went 2-2 with rookie Tyson Bagent under center while Fields recovered from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

The Lions sit second in the conference and have a fair shot at wrestling the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye from the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (8-1). But they can't afford any slip-ups against the dregs of the NFC, with the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on tap for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday afternoon.

The Bears will wear their all-white uniforms with white jerseys and pants.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and livestream info, and more:

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears?

TV channel: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates).

The Lions visit the Bears on Fox, which has Adam Amin on play-by-play and former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth as the analyst. Kristina Pink is the sideline reporter. If you don't pay for a cable or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live on Fubo with a free trial.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19.

Time: 1 p.m. ET.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears betting odds

Odds from BetMGM as of Friday night:

Spread: Lions (-7½).

Over/under: 48 points.

Moneyline: Lions (-400), Bears (+310).

Detroit Lions schedule 2023

A look at the Lions' regular season schedule:

