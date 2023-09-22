What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday? Time, TV schedule

The Detroit Lions host a visit from the unbeaten Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Week 3 of the NFL season.

The Lions are a play or two away from being 2-0 or 0-2, but 1-1 feels right after they helped Seattle numerous times in the second half last week en route to a 37-31 overtime loss at Ford Field to the Seahawks.

The Lions look to rebound despite adversity on the injury front, with multiple starters suffering injuries through two games and missing practice this week. Among those: tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge James Houston. Both Gardner-Johnson and Houston were placed on injured reserve with the hope they could return late in the season.

The Falcons come to town for their first road game of the season, after rallying past Green Bay last week, 25-24, and defeating Carolina in the opener, 24-10, both at home.

Atlanta has multiple dynamic skill players, led by rookie running back Bijan Robinson (124 yards on 19 carries last week) and receiver Drake London (67 yards and touchdown on six catches last week). Their quarterback is second-year pro Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2022, who has six starts in his career. His 57.7 QBR ranks 14th through two games this season (Jared Goff's 74.5 QBR is fifth), but Ridder has just 50 pass attempts, as the Falcons lean on the run game duo of Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

One story to watch when the Lions have the ball: The return of cornerback Jeff Okudah, who is expected to make his Falcons debut against his former team. He was the No. 3 overall pick by the Lions in the 2020 NFL draft, but they gave him away in April for a fifth-round pick after just three seasons. Okudah was taking first-team reps for Atlanta before suffering an ankle injury late in training camp and missing the first two games of the season.

Arthur Smith is the Falcons head coach in his third season, after a successful run as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator. The Falcons went 7-10 in each of the past two seasons, but are one of three 2-0 teams in the NFC South, a division expected to be among the worst in the league before the season.

In the previous matchup between the teams, Smith's Falcons clipped Dan Campbell's Lions in Atlanta, 20-16, in Week 16 of the 2021 season. Lions quarterback Tim Boyle threw an interception in the end zone in the final minute.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game, including time, date, TV and livestream info, and more:

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons?

TV channel: Fox

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates)

The Lions host the Falcons on Fox, with Adam Amin on play-by-play and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth as the analyst. If you don't pay for any TV or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live by streaming on FUBO with a free trial.

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24.

Time: 1 p.m. ET.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit.

The game starts at 1 p.m. from downtown Detroit. The Lions are in the midst of five 1 p.m. start times in six weeks, with the lone exception coming this Thursday at Green Bay.

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons betting odds

Odds from BetMGM as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: Lions (-3)

Over/under: 46 points

Moneyline: Lions (-165), Falcons (+140)

Detroit Lions schedule 2023

A look at the Lions' regular season schedule:

Date Opponent Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 7 Lions 21, Chiefs 20 Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT) Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 28 at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m. Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Week 8: Monday, Oct. 30 vs. Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 BYE Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Green Bay, 12:30 p.m. Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m. Week 15: To Be Determined vs. Denver Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Week 17: Saturday, Dec. 30 at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Week 18: To Be Determined vs. Minnesota Super Bowl 58: Feb. 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

