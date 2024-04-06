What channel is A-Day on for Auburn football today? Time, TV schedule for scrimmage

AUBURN — Auburn football will cap spring practice with A-Day on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Tigers, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is A-Day on for Auburn football?

TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming: Watch ESPN

The game is set to be streamed on SEC Network+. Fans can also listen on the radio.

Auburn football A-Day spring game start time

Time: 1 p.m. CT

A-Day is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 7: vs. Cal

Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 18: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Georgia

Oct. 12: OPEN

Oct. 19: at Missouri

Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: OPEN

Nov. 16: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 13: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 30: at Alabama

