What channel is Colorado at Washington State football on today? Time, TV schedule

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.

The home slate is done, as Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team hit the road for the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Buffaloes head to the Palouse and face Washington State in a matchup of two struggling teams.

The Cougars (4-6, 1-6 Pac 12) have lost six straight games since a 4-0 start, including one-possession defeats against Stanford (10-7) and Cal (42-39) the past two weeks.

Colorado (4-6, 1-6) has lost four straight since a 4-2 start after falling 34-31 to Arizona last week. The loser of this game will be eliminated from bowl contention.

Here's a guide on how to watch Colorado football at Washington State on Friday, Nov. 17.

What channel is Colorado football at Washington State on today?

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Washington State game?

Play-by-play: Tim Brando

Analyst: Spencer Tillman

This is the fourth CU game on Fox networks this season, but the first to air on FS1 after three Big Noon Saturday games in September.

What time does Colorado at Washington State start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Cougars is scheduled to kick off Friday night at 8:30 MT (7:30 PT) from Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, CU 41 Saturday, Oct. 7 CU 27, Arizona State 24 Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT) Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 UCLA 28, CU 16 Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State 26, CU 19 Saturday, Nov. 11 Arizona 34, CU 31 Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA

