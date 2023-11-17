What channel is Colorado vs. Washington State on today? Time, TV schedule for Buffaloes game

With two regular-season games remaining and bowl eligibility still within reach, Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team can accomplish what few expected them to heading into the 2023 season.

To do that, though, something will have to change — and quickly.

MORE: Watch Colorado vs. Washington State live with Fubo (free trial)

After losing six of their past seven games, the Buffaloes will look to halt their recent woes when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on Washington State Friday night at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

Colorado (4-6, 1-6 in Pac-12 play) is coming off one of its most difficult losses of the season, a 34-31 setback against No. 17 Arizona (No. 22 in the US LBM Coaches Poll) in which the Wildcats made a 24-yard field goal as time expired to come away with a road victory. A Buffaloes offense that looked anemic in a loss the previous week against Oregon State showed significant progress against Arizona, getting 291 total yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a former Jackson State standout.

It ultimately wasn’t enough for Colorado, now tied for last in the Pac-12 standings after starting the season 3-0 and rising as high as No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

In Washington State, it will face a team that has followed a remarkably similar trajectory this season. After a 4-0 start capped off by a 38-35 win against now-No. 11 Oregon State, the Cougars climbed to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and emerged as a surprise contender in a deep, talented and competitive Pac-12. Since then, though, it has lost six consecutive games, three of which have been one-possession games.

The two programs haven’t played since 2019, but Washington State has won the past three matchups by a combined score of 100-17. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

REQUIRED READING: A cloud hangs over Jackson State basketball's promising season

What channel is Colorado vs. Washington State today?

TV channel : Fox Sports 1

Streaming info: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

The Buffaloes and Cougars will square off on FS1, with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com and Fubo, the last of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. Washington State start time

Date : Friday, November 17

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

Colorado vs. Washington State is scheduled to kick off from Gesa Field at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

REQUIRED READING: Deion Sanders dismisses Colorado criticism: 'You're just looking from outside the crib'

Colorado vs. Washington State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 16

Spread : Washington State (-4.5)

Over/under : 63.5 points

Moneyline: Washington State -190 | Colorado +160

Colorado schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, No. 16 TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 9 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 7 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado 27, Arizona State 24* Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT)* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 24 UCLA 28, Colorado 16* Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 16 Oregon State 26, Colorado 19* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Arizona 34, Colorado 31* Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 22 Utah*

Washington State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Washington State 50, Colorado State 24 Saturday, Sept, 9 Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 Washington State 64, Northern Colorado 21 Saturday, Sept. 23 Washington State 38, No. 15 Oregon State 35* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 UCLA 25, Washington State 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Arizona 44, Washington State 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 11 Oregon 38, Washington State 24* Saturday, Oct. 28 Arizona State 38, Washington State 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Stanford 10, Washington State 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Cal 42, Washington State 39* Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Colorado* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 5 Washington*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Colorado-Washington State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info