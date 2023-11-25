What channel is Colorado vs. Utah on today? Time, TV channel, streaming for Buffaloes

Colorado football is set for its final game of coach Deion Sanders' first season, as the Buffaloes travel to play Utah on Saturday.

The Buffaloes' (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) season hasn't gone as planned, but they've improved from their uninspiring 1-11 record from last season. Saturday's game against the Utes will likely be their final game of the season, as they're two wins short of the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility.

WATCH: Colorado-Utah live with Fubo (free trial)

Led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former No. 1-ranked recruit Travis Hunter, Colorado took the college football world by storm from the jump, earning a Week 1 upset win over TCU, the reigning College Football Playoff runner-ups.

Deion Sanders has noted the Buffaloes must improve at multiple positions, and will likely turn to the transfer portal as they have just nine current high school commits in their 2024 recruiting class.

Meanwhile, Utah (7-4, 4-4) has lost back-to-back games against Washington and Arizona State. The Utes did, however, receive recent good news: Quarterback Cam Rising announced he's returning for his seventh and final season of eligibility in 2025. Rising missed the entire season due to injury and has been largely relieved by Bryson Barnes.

Here's everything to know about the game, including time, TV channel and more how to watch information:

REQUIRED READING: Deion Sanders says Colorado football is 'not an ATM' and won't recruit players with money

What channel is Colorado vs. Utah on today?

Colorado-Utah will air live on the Pac-12 Network, with streaming options on Pac-12 Now and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Colorado-Utah start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Colorado-Utah will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 25, from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Colorado-Utah betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Utah (-20.5)

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: Utah (-2000) | Colorado (+1000)

Colorado football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, No. 16 TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 11 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 6 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado 27, Arizona State 24* Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT)* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 24 UCLA 28, Colorado 16* Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 16 Oregon State 26, Colorado 19* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Arizona 34, Colorado 31* Friday, Nov. 17 Washington State 56, Colorado 14 Saturday, Nov. 25 Utah*

Utah football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Utah 20, Baylor 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Utah 31, Weber State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Utah 14, No. 25 UCLA 7* Friday, Sept. 29 No. 21 Oregon State 21, Utah 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Utah 34, Cal 14* Saturday, Oct. 21 Utah 34, No. 16 USC 32* Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 9 Oregon 35, Utah 6* Saturday, Nov. 4 Utah 55, Arizona State 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 5 Washington 35, Utah 28* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 17 Arizona 42, Utah 18* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Colorado*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Colorado-Utah channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info