What channel is Colorado vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule, and streaming info

Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Colorado look to regain a top-25 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but the Buffaloes face a tall task against No. 6 Southern Cal and its fiery offense during Week 5 of the college football season.

After winning three straight games to open the season and becoming the talk of college football, the Buffaloes were pummeled by Oregon in a 42-6 rout and outgained 522-199. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, failed to find a rhythm as Oregon dominated the time of possession battle.

The Trojans are also looking to shed some rust after a lackluster 42-28 win over Arizona State in Week 4, which saw USC fall one spot in the coaches poll. However, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has shown no real signs of slowing down, throwing 15 touchdowns this season to rank second in college football.

More: Watch Colorado-USC live with FUBO (free trial)

While Colorado's defense may have trouble with Williams, the Buffaloes will have a chance to poke holes in USC's defense. The Trojans gave up 28 points to an Arizona State squad that was shut out by Fresno State in the previous week. Colorado will have a chance to capitalize on USC's middling secondary, even in the absence of star player Travis Hunter.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Colorado vs. USC today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Colorado vs. USC will kick off at Folsom Field in Boulder. The game will be a part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, with Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson on the call.

Streaming options for the game include FOX Sports and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. USC start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Buffaloes and Trojans will kick off their Week 5 matchup at 11 a.m. CT (10 a.m. local time).

REQUIRED READING: Deion Sanders Q&A covers sacks, luxury cars, future career plans: 'Just let me ride, man'

Colorado vs. USC betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Spread: USC (-21.5)

Over/under : 73.5 points

Moneyline: USC -2000, Colorado +1000

Colorado schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, Colorado 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 6 USC* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State* Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 21 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at No. 17 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 10 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

*Pac-12 game

REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin supports Colorado's Travis Hunter after Buffs loss: 'I'm a big fan'

USC schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 USC 56, San Jose State 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 USC 66, Nevada 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 USC 56, Stanford 10 Thursday, Sept. 14 BYE Saturday, Sept. 23 USC 42, Arizona State 28 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Colorado* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arizona* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Utah* Saturday, Oct. 28 at California* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Washington* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Oregon* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. UCLA* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 Championship game (Las Vegas)

* Pac-12 game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is Colorado vs. USC on today? Time, TV, streaming info