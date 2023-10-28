What channel is Colorado vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule for Buffaloes-Bruins game

Former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and Colorado are coming off a bye week and looking to improve on what has been a disappointing stretch of games for the Buffaloes.

Sanders and Co.'s last game was a stunning 46-43 double-overtime loss to Stanford in which the Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3 in Pac-12 play) held a 29-0 lead. That followed an underwhelming 27-24 win over 1-5 Arizona State and, before that, consecutive losses to No. 9 Oregon and No. 7 USC.

Things won't get any easier for Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Co.: Next up on the schedule is No. 24 UCLA, (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12). For those who put stock into the transitive property of college football, Chip Kelly's Bruins beat that same Stanford team 42-7 in Week 8.

Here's everything you need to know about Colorado's game vs. UCLA on Saturday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more how to watch information:

What channel is Colorado vs. UCLA on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo

Colorado-UCLA will air live on ABC, with streaming options including the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. UCLA start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Colorado-UCLA will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Colorado vs. UCLA betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: UCLA (-14.5)

Over/under: 60.5

Moneyline: UCLA -700 | Colorado +500

Colorado schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado 27, Arizona State 24 Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT)* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 24 UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 12 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at No. 14 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 19 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

UCLA schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 UCLA 35, San Diego State 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 UCLA 59, North Carolina Central 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 10 Utah 14, UCLA 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 UCLA 25, No. 14 Washington State 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 14 Oregon State 36, UCLA 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 UCLA 42, Stanford 7* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Colorado* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Arizona* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 22 USC* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Cal* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

