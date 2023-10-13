What channel is Colorado vs. Stanford on today? Time, TV schedule for Buffaloes matchup

After picking up their first Pac-12 win of the season, coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado team will look to double that total and move one step closer to bowl eligibility with a Friday night matchup against Stanford at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffaloes moved to 4-2 on the season and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 victory in Week 6 at Arizona State. The narrow win against the Pac-12's last-place team came with a uniquely Jackson State flair: Tied at 24 with 50 seconds remaining, former Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the Buffaloes on a five-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a go-ahead, game-winning 43-yard field goal from former Jackson State kicker Alejandro Mata with 12 seconds remaining. It was a career-long field goal for Mata.

With his 239 passing yards in the victory, Sanders eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark just six games into the season. His 2,020 passing yards lead all FBS players. With the win, Colorado moved to 4-2 in Deion Sanders' first season there. A win Friday would match the Buffaloes' win total from the previous two seasons combined.

To get there, Colorado will have to get through Stanford, which stands as perhaps the most manageable remaining game on the Buffaloes' schedule. The Cardinal, under first-year coach Troy Taylor, are 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Pac-12 play. Stanford's four losses include a 30-23 defeat against FCS Sacramento State, where Taylor was the head coach the previous four seasons. Stanford is coming off of its bye week. In its most recent game, it lost at home to No. 8 Oregon 42-6, the identical score by which Colorado lost to the Ducks (though the Buffaloes' loss came on the road).

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Colorado vs. Stanford today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Colorado vs. Stanford will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Quint Kessenich will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, which can be accessed online with a cable subscription that includes ESPN. Another option is Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. Stanford start time

Date : Friday, Oct. 13

Time: 9 p.m. CT

The Buffaloes and Cardinal will kick off at 9 p.m. CT. It will be just the second night game of the season for Colorado.

Colorado vs. Stanford betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9

Spread : Colorado (-12)

Over/under : 59.5 points

Moneyline: Colorado -450 | Stanford +340

Colorado schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, No. 16 TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 11 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 6 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado 27, Arizona State 24* Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 22 UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 14 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at No. 19 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 16 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

Stanford 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Stanford 37, Hawaii 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 6 USC 56, Stanford 10* Saturday, Sept. 16 Sacramento State 30, Stanford 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arizona 21, Stanford 20* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 8 Oregon 42, Stanford 6* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 at Colorado* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 22 UCLA* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 6 Washington* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 19 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 14 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Cal* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 21 Notre Dame Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

