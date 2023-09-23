What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule for Deion Sanders' team

For yet another Saturday, coach Deion Sanders and Colorado will put their undefeated record to the test, this time with a matchup against No. 11 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The No. 19 Buffaloes are coming off their toughest challenge of the young season, a 43-35 double-overtime victory against rival Colorado State. Colorado trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and needed a seven-play, 98-yard drive masterfully orchestrated by former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the final two minutes to force overtime.

The Buffaloes will be without two-way star Travis Hunter for the game, as the cornerback/wide receiver and former Jackson State standout will miss the next three weeks after withstanding a late hit from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn in the first quarter of last Saturday’s win.

Oregon will be the highest-ranked team Colorado has faced this season. The Ducks are second in scoring offense (58 points per game) and are third in total offense (587 yards per game) among FBS teams. Quarterback Bo Nix, who is in his second season with the program after transferring in from Auburn, has thrown for 893 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions through three games while completing 77.6% of his passes. Oregon narrowly won its lone game against a Power Five opponent this season, going on the road to defeat Texas Tech 38-30 on Sept. 9.

The Buffaloes have lost eight of their nine games against the Ducks since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, including a 49-10 rout in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Colorado vs. Oregon today?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Colorado vs. Oregon will be nationally televised on ABC. Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Katie George will serve as the sideline reporter.

The game is available to stream online on Watch ESPN, as well as Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. Oregon start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 2:36 p.m. CT

Colorado vs. Oregon will kick off at 2:36 p.m. CT as both teams begin the Pac-12 portion of their schedules.

Colorado vs. Oregon betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19

Spread: Oregon (-21)

Over/under: 71.5 points

Moneyline: Oregon -1100, Colorado +700

Colorado 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 45-42 W at TCU Saturday, Sept. 9 36-14 W vs. Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 16 43-35 W vs. Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 13 Oregon* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 6 USC* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State* Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 18 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 12 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

Oregon 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 81-7 W vs. Portland State Saturday, Sept. 9 38-30 W at Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 16 55-10 W vs. Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 19 Colorado* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Stanford* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 8 Washington* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 24 Washington State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 10 Utah* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Cal* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 5 USC* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arizona State* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 15 Oregon State* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

