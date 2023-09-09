What channel is Colorado vs. Nebraska? Time, TV schedule for Buffaloes' home opener

For the second consecutive week, all eyes will be on Colorado football.

One week after going on the road to stun then-No. 16 TCU 45-42 in coach Deion Sanders' highly anticipated first game, the Buffaloes will look to follow up their enthralling season-opener in a matchup against historic rival Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Colorado's win against the defending national runners-up vaulted it to No. 25 in this week's U.S. LBM Coaches Poll, marking the first time it had appeared in the poll since December 2020. It wasn't just that the Buffaloes beat TCU — it was the way they did it. In his first FBS game after transferring in from Jackson State, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, threw for a school single game-record 510 yards and four touchdowns while completing a remarkable 80.9 percent of his passes. With the younger Sanders feeding them the ball, four Colorado players — Dylan Edwards (135 yards, three touchdowns), Travis Hunter (119), Xavier Weaver (118) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (117 yards, one touchdown) — finished with at least 100 receiving yards, the first time in program history that had occurred.

It was the Buffaloes' highest-ranked win in a true road game since defeating Kansas State in 2001.

MORE: Watch Colorado-Nebraska live with Fubo (free trial)

Saturday will mark Colorado's first game against Nebraska since September 2019, when the Buffaloes defeated the visiting Cornhuskers 34-31. The longtime rivals, dating back to their days in the Big Eight Conference (now the Big 12), have 71 all-time meetings. Nebraska leads the series 49-20-2.

The Cornhuskers will enter this season's matchup in a slightly less-optimistic spot than Colorado. Nebraska fell to Minnesota 13-10 in Minneapolis in its first game under coach Matt Rhule, whom the Cornhuskers hired to rebuild their program in the same way he did at Baylor and Temple. The loss continued what has been a maddening trend in recent years: Since the start of the 2021 season, Nebraska is 2-14 in games decided by one score.

Before the ball kicks off in Boulder, here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Colorado vs. Nebraska today?

Colorado vs. Nebraska will air on Fox as the network's featured early afternoon game. Gus Johnson and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth while Jenny Taft works as the sideline reporter. The game will be preceded by Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show.

Streaming options include Fox Sports' website and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. Nebraska start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 10 a.m. MT

The Buffaloes and Cornhuskers will kick off at 10 a.m. MT in what will be the second game of the season for both teams.

REQUIRED READING: Gene Frenette: Deion Sanders, Colorado football making naysayers like myself eat a lot of crow

Colorado vs. Nebraska betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Spread: Colorado (-3)

Over/under: 58.5

Moneyline: Colorado -150 | Nebraska +125

Colorado 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 45-42 win at TCU Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 13 Oregon* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 6 USC* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State* Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 18 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 12 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

REQUIRED READING: Colorado will dominate, Ohio State in trouble lead Week 1 college football overreactions

Nebraska 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 13-10 loss at Minnesota* Saturday, Sept. 9 at No. 25 Colorado Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Friday, Oct. 6 at Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 19 Wisconsin* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Iowa* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is Colorado vs. Nebraska?