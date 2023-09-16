What channel is Colorado vs. Colorado State today? How to watch Deion Sanders on Saturday night
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm. The former Jackson State head coach is 2-0 in the new world of Power Five, with wins over TCU and Nebraska.
Saturday, Colorado will host in-state rival Colorado State in Boulder as Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter get ready to Pac-12 play next week. The game will have a late start of 9 p.m. CT, and has had plenty of hoopla around it. Both "College Gameday" and "Big Noon Kickoff" had their sets in Colorado on Saturday, lest anyone question the stranglehold Sanders has on college football discourse.
Sanders, of course, went 29-6 with the Jackson State Tigers and brought the FCS to the forefront during his tenure by recruiting Hunter, the top recruit in the country, and making Jackson State a destination school. He has done the same in Colorado, and it has paid dividends.
Upon joining the Buffaloes, Sanders somewhat infamously told the incumbent players to transfer, as he would be bringing his own players in. That included quite a few players Sanders coached at Jackson State.
Here is how to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State in a marquee matchup.
What channel is Colorado vs. Colorado State on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming channel: Watch ESPN, ESPN App, Fubo (free trial)
Colorado vs. Colorado State will be played on ESPN. It can be streamed on Watch ESPN, the ESPN App, or Fubo.
What time does Colorado vs. Colorado State start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 9 p.m. CT
Colorado vs. Colorado State is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. CT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.
Colorado vs. Colorado State odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 16
Spread: Colorado (-23.5)
Over/under: 63.5
Moneyline: Colorado -2000 | Colorado State +1050
Colorado 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
at TCU
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Nebraska
Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Colorado State
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 23
at No. 13 Oregon*
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. No. 5 USC*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Arizona State*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Stanford*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
N/A
Saturday, Oct. 28
at No. 25 UCLA*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 17 Oregon State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Washington State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 25
at No. 12 Utah*
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
Pac-12 Championship Game (Las Vegas)**
TBD
* Pac-12** If applicable
