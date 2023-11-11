What channel is Colorado vs. Arizona? Time, TV schedule for Buffaloes' 2023 home finale

A 2023 college football season that started with so much promise for Colorado and first-year coach Deion Sanders has quickly started to devolve.

Following a 3-0 started that captured the attention of the sport, the Buffaloes have lost five of their past six games to fall under .500 for the first time this season while Sanders has made widely criticized moves like demoting offensive coordinator Sean Lewis (despite Colorado averaging 32.1 points per game under his watch).

On Saturday, the Buffaloes will get the opportunity to temporarily end that skid with a game against Arizona at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

The Wildcats will be yet another strong opponent in what has been a deep and talented Pac-12 this season. Arizona is trending in the opposite direction of Colorado, with three consecutive wins, all of which came against opponents that were ranked at the time of the matchup. At No. 24 in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll, the Wildcats are ranked for the first time since October 2017. Their defense, which is giving up just 19.8 points per game, should present some problems for a Colorado team with a porous offensive line.

In order for the Buffaloes to achieve bowl eligibility, they’ll need to win two of their final three regular-season games, two of which come against ranked foes. Saturday will be their final home game of the 2023 season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Colorado vs. Arizona today?

TV channel : Pac-12 Network

Streaming info: Pac-12 Now, Fubo (free trial)

The Buffaloes’ game against the Wildcats will air on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Ashley Adamson serves as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Pac-12 Now, the network’s app, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Colorado vs. Arizona start time

Date : Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Colorado and Arizona will kick off from Folsom Field at 1 p.m. CT.

Colorado vs. Arizona betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread : Arizona (-10)

Over/under : 54.5 points

Moneyline: Arizona -400, Colorado +310

Colorado schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado 27, Arizona State 24* Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT)* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 UCLA 28, Colorado 16* Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State 26, Colorado 19* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at No. 14 Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 19 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

Arizona schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3 Saturday, Sept, 9 Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arizona 21, Stanford 20* Saturday, Sept. 30 Washington 31, Arizona 24* Saturday, Oct. 7 USC 43, Arizona 41 (3OT)* Saturday, Oct. 14 Arizona 44, Washington State 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Arizona 27, Oregon State 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Arizona 27, UCLA 10* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Colorado* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 14 Utah* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Arizona State* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

